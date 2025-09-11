Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:META opened at $751.98 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,761 shares of company stock worth $213,726,766. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

