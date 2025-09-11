BOS Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

