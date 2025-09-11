Mattson Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 123,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

