Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

