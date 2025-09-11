Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,422,000 after buying an additional 210,662 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $481.95 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.92. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.16, for a total value of $429,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,860.72. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,793 shares of company stock worth $79,801,547. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

