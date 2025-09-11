Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,176 shares during the period. Home BancShares comprises about 2.5% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 60.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Trading Up 0.8%

Home BancShares stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The business had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.