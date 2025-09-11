Addison Capital Co Has $843,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.5%

GE stock opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.56. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $284.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

