iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average of $177.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

