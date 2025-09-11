Addison Capital Co Has $394,000 Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Addison Capital Co grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a "cautious" rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BA opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $198.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company's revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

