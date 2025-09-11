Apeiron RIA LLC Has $474,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $413.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $411.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

