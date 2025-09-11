Wealth Management Associates Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $189.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average is $177.58. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

