Ransom Advisory Ltd Purchases New Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $540.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

