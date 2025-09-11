Wealth Management Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,980 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

