Strategic Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 384,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 132,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

