McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,724,000 after purchasing an additional 720,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

