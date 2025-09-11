WBI Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 418,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.52.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $108.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

