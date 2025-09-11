Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $33,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 248,707 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 152,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.69.

AON Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE AON opened at $362.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

