BOS Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.9% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $754.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $742.00 and a 200 day moving average of $779.25. The company has a market capitalization of $713.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $942.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

