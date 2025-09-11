Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Strategic Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $307.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $559.95.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

