Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, CBM Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $655.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $660.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $657.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $639.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

