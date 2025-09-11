Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 14,140 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.76.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CI opened at $302.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.08 and a 200-day moving average of $312.04. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

