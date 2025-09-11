American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 4.4% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4%

AMT opened at $193.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

