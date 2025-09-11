SWS Partners Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SWS Partners increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 46,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $140.00 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $142.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $981,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,648 shares in the company, valued at $47,445,237.84. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,446 shares of company stock worth $32,908,469. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

