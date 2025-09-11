Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dianthus Therapeutics traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 5962054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNTH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,030.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,364.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

