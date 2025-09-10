UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 207 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $232.43 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

