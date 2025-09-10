Petrus Trust Company LTA Lowers Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its stake in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,608 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,644,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,777,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,847,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,982.54. This trade represents a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $246,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,460.48. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,553 shares of company stock worth $7,908,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

