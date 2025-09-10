UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 925 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $136.29 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

