Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $165,000 in NeuroPace, Inc. $NPCE

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,468,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $329.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.90. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 168.61%. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPCE

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.