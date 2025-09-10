Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Appian Corporation $APPN

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Appian by 21.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of APPN stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 1.71. Appian Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

