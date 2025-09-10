UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.12 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.