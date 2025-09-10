Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 2,592 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,386,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 738,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,896,000 after purchasing an additional 111,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of EEFT opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

