Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires Shares of 15,379 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Zeta Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 106,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 28.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 843,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 187,797 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP raised its position in Zeta Global by 101.8% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 673.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 127,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,165 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.