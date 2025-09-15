Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $371,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

