Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,698 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $95.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

