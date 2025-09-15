Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Increased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $604.44 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $605.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.72. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

