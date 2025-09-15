Dover Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.49 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

