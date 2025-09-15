Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

DIS stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

