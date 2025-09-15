Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $158.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

