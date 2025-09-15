Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $471.51 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.63. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

