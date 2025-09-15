Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,209.72. This represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01. The company has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.