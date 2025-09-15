Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 3,423 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $359.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

