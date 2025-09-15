American Express Company $AXP Stake Boosted by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 27,625.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 965,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $187,337,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.2%

American Express stock opened at $325.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

