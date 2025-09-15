Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.93 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.