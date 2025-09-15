RMR Wealth Builders Sells 398 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $221.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.45.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
