Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

DIS opened at $116.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

