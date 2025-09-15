Schulz Wealth LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,024 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $460.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $461.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.