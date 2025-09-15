Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 38,184 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,184 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $112.21 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.