Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 679,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,723 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 66,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $292.07 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.68. The firm has a market cap of $829.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

