Mirabaud & Cie SA Makes New Investment in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mirabaud & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $288.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

