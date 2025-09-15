Mirabaud & Cie SA Makes New Investment in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mirabaud & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CocaCola Stock Performance
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CocaCola
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.