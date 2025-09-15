Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AGG opened at $100.54 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

